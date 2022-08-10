Pregnant Heather Ray Young is “trembling” because of the new ultrasound of the boy with her husband Tarek El Moussa: photo

I’m worried and waiting! Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Young) shared her latest ultrasound photos before the birth of her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Today, for the first time, I “looked” at our boy. It was my first time seeing him since I found out his gender, so it was so special,” the pregnant 34-year—old star of “Selling Sunset” captioned the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, August 9.

Heather, who will be born in early 2023, continued: “I love ultrasound because I see him and hear his heartbeat. As a mom-to-be, these things thrill me at their best, but it’s also unnerving because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best possible condition. Overall, the ultrasound went great, and being able to take a little look at our boy made my week.”

The California native and 40-year-old Tarek got married in October 2021 and announced their pregnancy in July of the following year. The HGTV star was previously married to his former Flip or Flop co-host Kristina Hall (nee Haak) from 2009 to 2018. They have two children: Taylor, 11, and Braden, 6.

In May, Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly how he and Heather approach co-parenting with Hall, 39. “Honestly, you know, we’re really focused on our family,” the Flipping 101 star said. “[Heather and I] have certain things that we do around the house, and I know [Kristina] is focused on her house, and there are certain things that she does around the house. home.”

While they are preparing to raise their mixed family, married reality TV stars are enjoying the pregnancy process.

“I’m still pinching myself that this is really happening,” the former model signed a couple of her Instagram photos of her and a real estate investor on Sunday, August 7. “I feel how pregnancy shines, and I enjoy every moment of it. I have to feel the flutter and its movement very soon, and I just can’t wait for that feeling.”

The future parents started dating in the summer of 2019. In August, Tarek confirmed the affair via Instagram. “I will be honest and say that I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then… out of the blue, @heatherraeyoung came into my life,” he explained at the time. “The first time I saw her smile, she ‘did it to my tummy’ and I immediately realized that I needed to get to know her better… so I asked her out!! She said yes.”