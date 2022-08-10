Pregnant Chrissy Teigen disrupted an interview with John Legend in Zoom to show off her growing tummy: see

We are proud of our parents! Chrissy Teigen has crashed husband John Legend’s virtual interview with an Australian radio show to show off her growing tummy.

Rainbow Baby Bump Album by pregnant Chrissy Teigen

“One of the last songs on the album is called “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To,” which sounds almost like a breakup song,” the 43—year-old Grammy winner explained during his performance on Monday, August 8. Appearing on Carrie and Tommy’s radio show, talking about songs from his new album dedicated to his wife. “But if you listen to the lyrics, it’s really just about how your love grows with a person, and it changes over time and develops over time.”

He continued: “And you don’t love this person like you used to, because you grew up together, and you’re kind of experiencing something new, and it’s tested in different ways.”

As he spoke, Legend began to turn the camera towards where Teigen, 36, was standing. When the hosts congratulated the couple on their pregnancy, the cookbook author laughed and showed off her growing belly before ducking down and waving a welcoming hand. “Thank you, we are very excited,” the Oscar winner said with a smile, before joking that Teigen is already feeling the impact of her fourth pregnancy. “It was difficult to move around the house when you start carrying an extra one.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family album: photos

The Cravings founder announced earlier this month that she and Legend, who are also parents to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, are expecting their rainbow baby after losing son Jack in September 2020.

“The last few years have been, to put it mildly, blurred emotions, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. After 1 billion pictures (recently in step, as you can see!) we have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram on August 3, along with a selfie in the mirror with a tummy. “Every meeting I said to myself: “Well, if everything goes well today, I’ll announce,” but then I sigh with relief when I hear a heartbeat and decide that I’m still too nervous.” Although she noted that “I don’t think I’ll ever leave the reception with more excitement than nerves,” Teigen told her followers that she had had a “beautiful” and healthy pregnancy so far. “I feel hopeful and amazing,” she added.

In addition to resuming her IVF after losing Jack, Teigen also spoke openly about her decision to quit drinking. “In a way, Jack really saved me,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2021. “I don’t think I would have discovered therapy, and then sobriety and this path of really feeling good and feeling like a new person.”

Last month, the former swimsuit model announced that she was celebrating the anniversary of her sobriety. “Sometimes I miss the feeling of being crazy and carefree, but to be honest, towards the end it still didn’t give that fun feeling anymore. I drank to end the insane anxiety, which later mostly went away when I—realized—quit drinking! sigh,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. — Anyway, I feel very well.

Everything Chrissy Teigen Said about Her Journey to Sobriety: “I feel a clear head”

She continued: “Sometimes I get very upset, remembering days that I should remember better than now, because of alcohol. For example, when I drank a cartridge in a cafe and fell asleep while the chef of the Outback Steakhouse was teaching me (my friends) how to cook flowering onions at my house. I wish I could wake up for this. I wish I really remembered any awards show, lol.”