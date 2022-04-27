Pregnant Bree Tiesi “respects” the mothers of Nick Cannon’s children: “It’s all love”

Nick Cannon knows what he’s doing! Having previously welcomed seven more children, pregnant Bre Tiesi saw the actor’s parenting skills in action before welcoming her first child together.

I hear stories. I’ve heard a lot about children and I know him very well. [I was able to] observe his upbringing and [see] his patience and… his insight and the way he explains things. He’s just a very caring, loving person. Very constructive.”

The California native explained how “wonderful” the 41-year-old Drumline star’s connection is with twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful, 16 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 10 months.

The former Nickelodeon star, who shares her children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa, also welcomed a son named Zen from Alyssa Scott. The five-month-old girl died in December 2021, a month before it became known that Tiesi was pregnant with her eighth child.

The future star also told us on Tuesday that she “loves and respects” the moms of Cannon’s children.

“Our children are brothers and sisters,— Tiesi explained. “However, they decide to move forward with their father, it’s their time and their intimate affairs. We are only here to support and deliver or pick up or do what they need. But [it’s] all love. We are all worried about our situation and about our children and [are] doing everything we can. If someone needs something, my door is always open.”

The expectant mom added that she has had a “pretty easy” pregnancy so far, telling us how “sweet” she finds Cannon’s support while they wait for the birth of their boy.

“If he’s working and he’s out of town, he’ll ask if I need things or just send things,” Tiesi said. “But for the most part I am very independent. I am very regulated. …But he was very nice, just sending things and flowers.”

The actress clarified that the graduate of All That often sends donuts, which she craves so much. As for the aversion to food, Tiesi told Us, “I didn’t want to smell meat, eat meat, or see meat [first].”

Tiesi, who is planning a home birth, said she is “very happy” to establish a connection with her son. “I feel that when you have a child, you live life from a different point of view,” she said.