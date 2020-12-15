Predictions for the 9th gen iPad expected in early 2021

Apple’s entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, in other words, the 8th Generation iPad, was introduced last September. However, sources say, we may see a new iPad model very soon. It is suggested that an updated version with a 10.5-inch screen and Apple A13 Bionic processor will be released in early 2021.

In addition, newly revealed information shows that the ninth-generation iPad will come with a thinner and lighter case, but the overall design will remain largely the same, unchanged compared to the current version. There are also rumors that Apple will re-use the design of the 2019 iPad Air, which is both lighter and thinner than the current entry-level iPad and has an additional 10.5-inch display.

In addition, the ninth-generation new iPad is expected to house 4 GB of RAM and the main button with a Touch ID fingerprint reader placed under the screen. Overseas pricing is also estimated to start at $ 299, lower than the current model’s selling price of $ 329. It also points out that the initial storage option will be 64 GB.

We will keep you updated as more details become available about this new iPad, which is expected to be released soon.



