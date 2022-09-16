Predicting the best wingers in the NHL 23

Every year sports fans worry and argue who should get the highest marks. This is true for Madden, FIFA or NBA 2K. The NHL 23 rankings haven’t been published yet, but the annual sports game should announce them soon, so it’s time to reflect on which wingers will be the best this year.

While the centers are often the best puck givers and score a tasteless number of assists, the most talented left and right defenders in the NHL are pure scorers who know how to score goals when their team needs it most. . No team in the NHL can expect to win the Stanley Cup without stable and timely goal scoring, and no player in NHL 23 can hope to dominate online one-on-one tournaments without elite wingers capable of burying a huge coal at a critical moment.

The likely best wingers of the NHL 23

There are a lot of elite wingers in the NHL, and there should be some movement among the top players at the NHL 23 position due to several major breakthrough campaigns in 2021-2022, and some other players have had unsuccessful years of decline. For example, Kevin Fiala was the 84th player overall in the NHL 22, but a campaign with 33 goals and 85 points in the 2021/22 season should lead to an overall rating closer to 90 when NHL 23 takes to the ice.

As with any sports game, some attributes in NHL 23 matter much more than others, and where attribute points are spent makes a huge difference to how good a player with a certain overall rating is. Attacking skills and attributes of athleticism, such as speed, strength and accuracy of the wrist shot, acceleration, passing and decking, mean much more than other attributes for players seeking to dominate online one-on-one competitions. These attributes are the most important factor in deciding which players will be the best in a given year.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, 91 years old

NHL Slapshot is a good first attempt to create an arcade hockey game for Wii.

Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov had a dominant second season in the NHL, following his rookie winning the Calder Trophy with 47 goals and 108 points in the 2021/22 season. Kaprizov is an elite scorer and playmaker, and his overall NHL 22 rating of 88 will increase significantly in the NHL 23 after he demonstrated that he belongs in the conversation with other elite wingers and is worth every penny of the 5-year, $45 million contract he signed after playing just 55 games in the NHL.

Kaprizov will be a valuable player both in face-to-face meetings and in Hockey Ultimate Team, as his combination of speed, playing abilities, foresight and throws makes him a bright player waiting to appear. Passes, throws and speed in the online game NHL 23 are in the first place, and the young Russian NHL player seems to have been created specifically for hockey in video games.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, overall rating 91

Mitch Marner is probably among the best wingers in the NHL 23. Marner is a very experienced offensive player, whose points per game increased to more than 1.3 in the 2021-2022 season, but perhaps he is not as dynamic or a full-fledged player as a winger like Kaprizov. However, Marner has the advantage of playing in Toronto, where great players are considered superstars, and his annual salary, as well as the attributes of NHL 23, most likely reflect this.

Marner will have some of the lowest defensive and physical qualities among elite players, as he is mainly focused on an offense that will use space for a deadly shot and high accuracy. These strengths have made Marner an elite in NHL 22, as online one-on-one contests are more about skills than physical exercises or defensive battles.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, 92 years old

Although he played only 47 games in the 2021/22 season, Nikita Kucherov still scored 69 points with an impressive 1.46 points per game as he remained Tampa Bay’s biggest threat and a striker who attracts the attention of an opponent anytime he’s on the ice. . At the age of 29, Kucherov still skates very well, despite the injury he has, and he really is one of the most elite snipers of the modern NHL.

Kucherov’s throw can change the course of the game at any moment in a face-to-face meeting, especially in the majority, where he can get space and get a good pass from one of the Tampa Bay playmakers. He also has elite puck skills and attacking ability, which makes him dangerous when on the ice, and a player who must excel in the last chance animations added to NHL 23.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 92

At 33, it’s easy to think that Patrick Kane will soon begin to slow down the pace of production, but for now he remains one of the most creative and dominant forwards in the NHL. His 92 points in the 2021/22 season is impressive in itself, but when you take into account the fact that he played in a terrible Chicago team, there is no doubt that Kane is still at the top of his game.