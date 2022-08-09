Predicting the Avengers List for the Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios announced a slew of tantalizing projects during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, including the next big ensemble of Earth’s most powerful heroes. “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, promises to once again assemble a squad of superheroes to fight its next antagonist the size of Thanos: Kang the Conqueror. The Avengers disbanded at the end of the Finale, and most of their original members left. Steve Rogers is retired, Clint Barton is half retired, and Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff are dead. So, who will be part of the new team in The Kang Dynasty?

When they reconvene in “Kang Dynasty,” the Avengers will most likely be led by Sam Wilson. After his initial hesitation to take on more responsibility, Sam assumed the mantle of Captain America in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the events of this series, the first hero that Sam will call for help will be Bucky. After that, he will probably contact Thor and his new adopted daughter/superhero girlfriend Love. Doctor Strange was last seen traveling to the Dark Dimension to investigate a possible invasion, so he may be absent from the Kang Dynasty and reappear in the multiverse madness of Secret Wars.

Although his version of “The One Who Stays” appeared in the finale of “Loki”, Kang himself is represented in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”. Rumor has it that Kang will kill either Ant-Man or Wasp to establish the severity of the threat he poses in Quantum Mania. If that happens, the survivor will probably appear in “Kang Dynasty” in search of revenge. Wong, the new Archmage, brought Shang-Chi and his best friend Katie into his ranks after they defeated Wenwu and the Ten Rings. They were introduced to Captain Marvel and the Hulk, hinting at a future alliance with the Avengers.

The characters of “The Eternals” have not been accepted by fans, so it is unclear if they will appear in “Kang Dynasty”. In addition, there were too many characters in the film to overlap with the Avengers franchise. The cast of “The Eternals” is already a massive ensemble before trying to win their favor in an even larger ensemble. The Kang Dynasty might just bring back Cersei, Fastos, and Kingo, the three Eternals that Arishem brought to the judgment of humanity at the end of the movie. In the middle of the credits, Tena, Makkari and Druig met a comrade of the Eternal Eros, the brother of Thanos, who offered his help, possibly assigning a role in the fifth Avengers film. In the post-credits scene, Dane Whitman acquired an Ebony Blade, teasing him into turning into a Black Knight so that he could also appear.

After Strange cast a spell to send Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and their familiar villains home, everyone in the Earth-616 universe forgot about Spider-Man. But Spider is still out there, throwing webs and kicking ass, so he can still get a call when the Avengers need all the help they can get to fight Kang. The trailers for The Hulk Woman show that Jen Walters is being trained by Bruce Banner, so either she will take his place on the Avengers list, allowing Bruce to retire, or they will both appear in the Kang Dynasty to fight the time-traveling villain. side by side.

Upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 is planned as the end of the Guardians solo franchise. James Gunn, of course, will not kill all the Guardians in the third film, but not all of them will live to see the end credits. The teaser shown at Comic-Con reportedly contains flashbacks to the Rocket’s origin story, so it goes without saying that the triquel explores his past to complete his character’s arc, and he may die by the end. Dave Batista also said he’s giving up the role of Drax after Vol. 3, so even if he doesn’t die, he probably won’t appear in “Kang Dynasty.” In the next Avengers movie, there may be at least surviving Guardians. After the events of the Finale, Gamora in Volume 3 will become a villainous version around 2014. She can stay bad until the end of the movie, in which case she won’t help fight the Avengers in the next battle. But Star Lord, Nebula, Groot, Mantis, and Kraglin may still appear in “Kang Dynasty.”

It might be difficult to fit some of the darker characters featured in the fourth and fifth phases, such as Blade and Moon Knight, into the PG-13-rated Avengers list, but it would be great to see them. One of Marvel’s darkest and harshest antiheroes seems to be ready for the Kang Dynasty. Daredevil is getting a new show, “Born Again,” and he’s also involved in a bunch of other MCU projects. After his much-publicized cameo in “Spider-Man: No Home,” blind crime fighter Charlie Cox will get more prominent roles in “The Hulk Woman” and “Echo.” Marvel is clearly welcoming Matt Murdoch to the wider MCU ensemble with open arms.