Predicted Squad Against Fulham: Tyrell Malasia Will Replace Diogo Dalot on The Right Flank of The Defense

Manchester United will be without the suspended Diogo Dalot for the trip to Craven Cottage for the match with Fulham on Sunday.

The Portuguese defender has consistently played for United this season, but is unavailable due to suspension, having collected five yellow cards.

With two good left–backs at his disposal in the person of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malasia, manager Eric ten Hag could replace one right – Malasia was the obvious choice.

Another option may be to push Victor Lindelof into right-back and keep Harry Maguire in the center of defense along with Lisandro.

It is expected that Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who were rested in the League Cup match on Thursday, will be recalled in the center of midfield.

The front seats provide the most food for thought and may depend on the availability of players. Jaydon Sancho and Anthony have missed the last few games due to illness and injury, respectively. Anthony is unlikely to play and risks aggravating a pelvic injury before the World Cup.

Sancho, even if he recovers, may be considered too rusty to start, especially since his form before the illness was bad.

Donnie van de Beek is sure to drop to the bench after three unseen performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Thursday’s game due to illness, but the attack looked much better again without him. So, even if he recovers, he may be sent to the bench.

By default, this would leave Martial in front, Bruno Fernandes in the loss, and then Marcus Rashford plus either Anthony Elang or Alejandro Garnacho on the flanks.

Given the Argentinian’s brilliant form, we think he will get approval, even if it means Rashford will switch to his unloved right flank.

With David de Gea back in goal, here’s our projected lineup: