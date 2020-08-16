Predator Triton 900, Review of a laptop that has it all

Acer surprised last year with the Predator Triton 500 going strong with the lineup of notebooks equipped with graphics cards with ray tracing capabilities. Now the brand based in Taiwan is back with what undoubtedly seeks to be the best option in terms of power with the Predator Triton 900, a laptop that despite being a gaming machine, serves to do practically everything. Here is our analysis after several weeks of use.

Hardware

Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H 6 cores and 12 threads @ 2.20 Ghz

32 GB of Ram DDR4 at 2666 Mhz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card

1TB Intel Solid State Drives

17.3 ”IPS UHD touch monitor with Ezel Aero Hinge with 3840 x 2160 resolution

Customizable RGB mechanical keyboard and numeric panel above the touchpad

Bluetooth, 3 USB 3.1 Ports, HDMI, Displayport, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and a normal USB-C,

E3000 Killer 2.5G Ethernet Controller and 1550 Wireless

Hardware Rating: 10

Performance

We use this laptop under normal conditions in different scenarios without presenting problems of any kind with various packages, in fact, it is ideal for content generation and even streams and gameplay at the same time with programs like OBS. Its 4K touch screen is perfect for designers and video editors, as its processor and ram memory allow for editing without problems.

Video games such as Horizon Zero Dawn within its benchmark connected to a Predator Z35 monitor with 2560 x 1080p resolution gave us an average of 57 FPS all in ultra and in 4K it reached 44 FPS with textures and reflections in the middle, shadows and clouds in high, quality of the Anisotropic models and models in ultra, anti TAA aliasing and active blur.



