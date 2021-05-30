Predator Triton 300 SE: Acer Gaming Notebook Launched in Brazil

Predator Triton 300 SE is the first gaming notebook launched in Brazil with an 11th generation Intel processor. The model also features a 6GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 3060, a 1TB SSD, 24GB RAM and a 144Hz screen. The product is now available for purchase on Acer’s official website and costs R$ 14,999.

The gaming notebook is equipped with Intel Core i7-11370H Quad Core processors – hitherto unheard of in Brazil. Rounding out the package, the 14-inch Full HD screen and 144Hz IPS panel make the Predator Triton 300 ideal for gamers who want to venture into games that demand better response time (combining the monitor’s high refresh rate with firepower to run games above 60 fps).

Its design and weight also draw attention, as the notebook is only 17.9 mm, 1.9 kg with an all-metal chassis. Your battery can offer up to 10 hours of autonomy depending on the use. In addition, the model uses a custom 5th generation Acer AeroBlade 3D dual fan, which utilizes 89 0.08 mm metal blades and a bionic wingtip design that allows greater air intake with minimal turbulence, resulting at 55% better airflow than a plastic fan.

Regarding connectivity, the Predator Triton 300 SE features Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and HDMI 2.1 inputs, plus a custom backlit keyboard with three-zone RGB, which goes beyond the concave keyboard keys for WASD and contains a PredatorSense key to open the utility application that makes it possible to take overclocking, game profiles and more.

“We are proud to be at the forefront, once again, bringing the first gaming notebook with Intel’s 11th generation processors to Brazil,” says André Teixeira, Senior Product Manager at Acer.

“The launch of the first gaming notebook in Brazil with 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors reinforces the commitment of Intel and Acer to bring the best solutions to the gaming public,” said Ricardo Ferraz, Director of PCs at Intel Brazil .

