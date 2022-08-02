Predator Movies: The best order of viewing and Re-viewing

What is the best order of viewing and re-viewing the Predator franchise? The 80s were a particularly busy era when it came to creating horror and science fiction icons. Only during this decade, Terminator, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and Predator appeared in the film of the same name. “Predator” was a brilliant twist in “The Most Dangerous Game”, where an elite team of soldiers, led by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutchman, is chased and shot by an alien hunter. It is known that the titular beast underwent a major reworking during production, when after the initial design, in which the then unknown Jean-Claude Van Damme played, turned out to be disastrous.

The Predator itself has become a cult monster, returning in several sequels, video games and comics. The original Predator movie was such a carefully constructed and strangely elegant piece of filmmaking that various subsequent films struggled to match its critical reception. However, the sequels have greatly expanded the knowledge and background of the hunter and his culture, and even in smaller outings to the Predator films, you can rely on the thrills of the “B” films.

Prey’s latest entry aims to bring the Predator saga back to its origins after several disappointing exits. The problem with the saga’s narrative is that the premise is basically quite simple, so when in the fourth part of Predator, an attempt was made to further expand knowledge and create further sequels, which included the addition of a storyline involving hybrid aliens and civil war Predators. didn’t work. All these additional cases only confused the story, so the original third act of “Predator” was canceled, and a new ending was reshot, in which another hunt in the forest was shown again. Those who plan to review films have several options for viewing order.

Predator Films in Order of Release

The order of release of the Predator films can be divided into different eras, which reflect the state of the militants of that time. The first two recordings appeared in the late 80s and 90s and were riffs on the muscular blockbusters of that era with an R rating. However, the films offered a unique subversive idea of a one-man army, since all the firepower in the world turned out to be almost useless, and the heroes had to rely on more primitive instincts to win. “Alien vs Predator” returned the series after a 14-year hiatus and united the hunter with his closest rival. The crossover and its sequel Requiem were successful, although they are often considered the lowest point of both series. Separate subsequent “Predators”, which some consider the best sequel, came out later in 2010 and was conceived as a soft reboot; despite solid box office receipts, there was no sequel. Shane Black’s “Predator” was a long-awaited sequel intended to create sequels, but its critical and commercial reception quickly prevented that. Prey is another soft reboot that takes the saga back to 1719, where a young Comanche warrior fights an advanced alien hunter.

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Alien vs Predator (2004)

Alien vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

Predators (2010)

Predator (2018)

Mining (2022)

Predator Movies in Chronological Order

Predator movies are relatively easy to track in terms of timeline. Mining automatically appears in the first place in the 18th century. From there, the action of the series mainly takes place during the year when this sequel was released. The action of the original takes place in 1987, although “Predator 2”, released in 1990, jumped a decade ahead and moved to 1997. “Alien vs Predator”, in which his best scenes were removed, both duologies take place in 2004, with the events of the first crossover. direct tuning of the Requiem. The action of “Predators” takes place in 2010, and “Predator” completes the chronology of the film and takes place in 2018.

Mining (2022)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Alien vs Predator (2004)

Alien vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

Predators (2010)

Predator (2018)