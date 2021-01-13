Predator in Fortnite: Jungle Hunter challenges

We help you complete all the Jungle Hunter missions and challenges in Fortnite. Unlock the Predator skin by completing them all.
The Fortnite Jungle Hunter missions / challenges are those related to the Predator / Predator, the secret skin from Season 5 of the Battle Pass. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete them all, and how to get the Predator skin:
Fortnite: Jungle Hunter missions
Find a Mysterious Capsule (0/1)
Speak with Meat Chieftain, Priest and Trial Dummy (0/3)
Gather Medkits (0/3)
Collect weapons of legendary rarity or higher (0/1)
????
????
????
????
????
Find a mystery capsule
To complete this mission, we must find the Predator’s spaceship in Sneaky Fiefdom.
