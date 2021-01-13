Predator in Fortnite: Jungle Hunter challenges

We help you complete all the Jungle Hunter missions and challenges in Fortnite. Unlock the Predator skin by completing them all.

The Fortnite Jungle Hunter missions / challenges are those related to the Predator / Predator, the secret skin from Season 5 of the Battle Pass. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete them all, and how to get the Predator skin:

Fortnite: Jungle Hunter missions

Find a Mysterious Capsule (0/1)

Speak with Meat Chieftain, Priest and Trial Dummy (0/3)

Gather Medkits (0/3)

Collect weapons of legendary rarity or higher (0/1)

????

????

????

????

????

Find a mystery capsule

To complete this mission, we must find the Predator’s spaceship in Sneaky Fiefdom.