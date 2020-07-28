Precautions you should take if you use apps to know …

Jennie showed her great popularity by reaching a surprising figure with this music video. The BLACKPINK girls have earned the love and admiration of a large number of fans around the world, including great music stars. Therefore, the group gets better results every time through their music.

Jennie was recently recognized for her success as a solo artist, as the music video she filmed for her song SOLO has stood out in the K-Pop industry.

This video clip surpassed 500 million views on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel, making it the first video by a K-Pop artist to reach such a figure.

Therefore, Jennie’s SOLO is now the most viewed video of a Korean female artist promoting solo.

It ONLY debuted in late 2018, marking the solo debut of Jennie, the first BLACKPINK member to show an individual facet as part of her music career.

As Jennie enjoys her great achievement thanks to SOLO and the support of her loyal fans, the BLACKPINK girls are also gearing up for a new music release.



