Pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition Crashes on the Nintendo Website

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition has caused a glitch on the Nintendo of America website as aspiring fans of Japanese role-playing games battle in line to get a copy of the game. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29 after postponing the release date, which was probably an attempt to give it some space beyond the upcoming release of Splatoon 3 in September.

The special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is quite simple, if we talk about special editions. The set includes a game, a steel case, a special large box with unique art and a hardcover artbook. There are no fancy statues or digital objects in the game. This does not necessarily mean that there will be no downloadable content for the game in the future, as Xenoblade Chronicles 2 received an extensive Torna – The Golden Country expansion upon release.

The official Nintendo of America Twitter account announced that pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition set are open, with a link to the official Nintendo website. It seems that Xenoblade Chronicles fans are much more hungry for art books than Nintendo anticipated, since the hype with pre-orders led to the crash of the game’s webpage. When you visit the website right now, a page will open with the inscription “Now we have a lot of visitors. Wait… we will be with you soon! (And please don’t refresh or close this page if you don’t want to get out of the queue.)”, leaving the players in the queue.