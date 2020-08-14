Pre-order of Galaxy Note 20 series has the same interest

Samsung has already started the pre-sale of the Galaxy Note 20 line presented last week in some international markets and, apparently, the new generation of flagships is performing very close to the pre-sale of the Galaxy Note 10, at least in Korea. southern.

The manufacturer confirmed that 1.1 million units of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were pre-ordered, slightly behind the 1.3 million models sold in the Note 10 line in 2019.

Even with a huge difference between the pair, it is clear that the interest of the South Koreans in the new generation of flagships remained in line with the previous year.

Two models, several differences

With a date set to reach the Brazilian market, the new generation of smartphones of the Note family arrived on the market with two very different models, generating much criticism.

Right away you can see that the front panel of one is not similar to the other: while the Note 20 adopts a flat screen with a very rounded corner design and only 60 Hz, the Note 20 Ultra maintains the square essence of the whole family Note with curved glass on the sides and new 120 Hz panel.

Another difference is the response latency between the touch of the pen and the registration on the screen: the Note 20 Ultra is the only one to offer the new technology with only 9 milliseconds.

Among the main criticisms we have the gigantic difference between the plastic finish of the Note 20 back cover to the Note 20 Ultra glass, something unacceptable by many, especially given the extremely high price of the “simpler” model that starts at $ 999.



