Pre-order is open on Need for Speed Unbound!

The Need for Speed game, which gamers have been waiting for for some time, is finally open for pre-order. But they are asking for a much larger amount than people expect. Here is the price and system requirements of Need for Speed Unbound…

Price Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound, which is open for pre-order today, upset those who have been waiting for the game for a long time with its price. Because the amount determined on Steam for computer players is high. But the situation is worse for console players.

The price in the US is $69.99, as is the Xbox. 8 weeks before the release. The exact date is given as December 2, if there is no delay.

System requirements for unrelated NFS

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit and above

Processor: Risen 5 2600, Core i5-8600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: RX 570 or GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of free space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit and above

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video card: Radeon RX5700 (8 GB) or GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of free space