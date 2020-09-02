EA Sports returns like every year with its football simulator par excellence. Find out what benefits you will get when you pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on the PS Store.

In recent weeks we have been able to learn in greater depth what we can expect from FIFA 21. The new installment of EA Sports arrives for another year full of news for football lovers. This edition is even more special because it is the first of the next generation of consoles. The ball will roll on unpublished hardware to date.

To do this, we will review what the news has thrown us around it, as well as indicate what benefits you will receive when you reserve the Ultimate Edition on PlayStation Store. Get more out of the king of virtual sport on PlayStation.

Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on PlayStation Store

Among the editions available in FIFA 21, the Ultimate Edition stands out, the most complete way to start your journey in the game, especially if you are a FUT player. Beyond being able to play from October 6 (that is, three days before the official date), you will get extra elements that will help you form the first steps of your club.

Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on PlayStation Store for only € 99.99. If you are a member of EA Play you will have a discount of € 10 on the purchase, so it stays at € 89.99. By reserving from any device with access to the digital store (PC, Mac, mobile, tablet or PS4), you can download the game in advance on your console to start playing from the moment it is available.



