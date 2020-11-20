Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia and receive a controller

The promotion will be available while stocks last and will run until December 17. Cyberpunk 2077 has not been released, but with just under a month to go, the marketing campaign continues at full blast.

CD Projekt RED aired a new episode of Night City Wire, where we finally got to see more footage starring Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves. Around the same time, Google Stadia has announced a very special promotion. And is that if you reserve the game on the platform you will receive a Stadia Premiere pack, which includes both the remote and the Chromecast Ultra, the device with which you can play on TV.

Google has detailed that the promotion will be valid until after the launch of the game, specifically until next December 19. The nuance is that the pack will be distributed only while stocks last. It is unknown, of course, how many units they have.

How to get Stadia Premiere with Cyberpunk 2077

To take advantage of this offer, you need to enter the Stadia game page. It should be noted that if you have a Stadia Pro subscription, you will have a promotional code of 10 euros (if you have not already spent it). Once you make the reservation you will receive, before the launch of the game, an email with a code that you will have to redeem to obtain the Premiere kit.

The Stadia Premiere Edition normally costs 99.99 euros, although the official website reflects another interesting offer: currently you can get the entire package for 69.99 euros. In addition to the hardware parts, the Premiere Edition includes a one-month subscription to Stadia Pro, which enables 4K resolution and allows access to a number of free games, much like PlayStation Plus.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The new generation version will be updated for free in 2021 with improvements.



