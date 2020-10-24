Praised for its durability, iPhone 12s are in the drop test!

You know, the iPhone 12 family is shown as Apple’s most powerful and durable models ever. As a matter of fact, eyes are turned to endurance tests for the iPhone 12 family, which is protected by Ceramic Shield, ie Ceramic Coating. The newly made iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 drop test draws attention.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 drop test result

The iPhone 12 family consists of four members. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple was very ambitious at this point, wanting to solve the weakness problem, which is the most criticized aspect of Apple on the iPhone side, with the new Ceramic Shield.

Apple notes that the glass used in this new iPhone 12 is created by processing nanoscale ceramic crystals that are harder than most metals. Stating that it has been used for the first time in smartphones, Apple is quite ambitious with this new glass technology. Testing this claim, the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro EAP puts the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, two currently on sale models, to drop testing.

Indeed, it survives the drop test better than the previous generation, as shown in the video. We leave you comments on this new glass technology in iPhone 12s and add the video below.



