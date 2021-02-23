Praise to Daenerys in drama that was hell for Emilia Clarke

For 8 seasons, fans were fascinated by the impressive plot of the historical fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, which came to an end in 2019 on HBO.

Fans who have read the saga of books written by George R.R. Martin, you might remember Daenerys Targaryen’s physical description. In the HBO television adaptation, the interpreter of her character, Emilia Clarke, wanted to pay tribute to her.

It turns out that in season 8 of Game of Thrones, to pay tribute to Daenerys, Clarke had a great initiative. However, she quickly turned into a nightmare according to the actress told the actress in an interview.

Emilia Clarke wanted to mark the occasion for the last season of Game Of Thrones and therefore decided to pay tribute to Daenerys Targaryen by dyeing her hair platinum blonde as her character is described in the books.

It was through InStyle magazine that the interpreter of the iconic character from Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke confessed what were the consequences of having dyed her hair to look even more like Daenerys from the literary saga.

“My hair was so fried that I had to cut it all, like Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo and Juliet. Now my hair has grown naturally well. I give them more than you imagine. It is my greatest pride and I do not intend to cut them again. My goal is to have hair down to my butt by the time I am 90! ”

Although Emilia Clarke is proud to have played the Lady of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen during all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, this incident is the bad memory she has of the series.