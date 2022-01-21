Prada and Adidas Agree for NFT Project: High Expectations

Italian luxury fashion house Prada and sportswear giant Adidas Polygon will launch a joint NFT project on the blockchain. Expectations from the project to be built on the Polygon blockchain are quite high.

Important Step from Prada and Adidas

Adidas, which previously entered the metaverse space, announced that it will work with the world-renowned fashion house to launch an NFT project for Prada Re-Source. The NFT project aims to use the latest Re-Nylon collection via crypto to create a large-scale digital artwork.

Fans of both brands are looking forward to the NFT collection, which will consist of 3,000 pieces. Digital artist Zach Lieberman will put the photos together and reshape the torrent to create a massive NFT. The two international brands recently announced their collaboration for Metaverse. The work of fashion giants in the field of NFT comes to the fore with the quality of art works separating from other projects and appealing to very influential people. In this context, it is important to follow Prada’s collection.

Polygon NFT Expands Market Coverage

According to the information reflected in the media, Polygon had made a big announcement for the Indian gaming community. IndiGG is the gaming and NFT arm of Polygon in collaboration with Yield Guild Games, a P2E guild that brings players together to earn income through NFT games and Polygon Studios. It has recently raised $6 million in capital to increase the games won by playing in India. India continues to be home to the largest gaming talent pool with over 400 million players in the $1.8 billion gaming market.