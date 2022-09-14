Practical Update of Browns Wide Receiver Amari Cooper

It is reported that Browns offseason pickup Amari Cooper did not show up for practice on Wednesday.

But according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com , the team built it on a day off.

Cooper had just three catches for 17 yards in his debut for the Browns, but Cleveland was able to steal a big road win against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

In a conversation with 92.3 “The Fan” last week, Cooper talked about the Browns’ attack. Saying: “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything we want to be. I would just say: “Let’s wait and see.” Why not? It’s right around the corner.”

How much of this can be unlocked with Jacoby Brissett behind the center remains to be seen. But the Browns get another opportunity when they host the Jets on Sunday.