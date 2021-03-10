Powerpuff Girls: main cast of the adaptation is revealed

The CW adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls is coming to life. The cast that makes up the three titular characters has just been revealed by the broadcaster. Actresses Dove Cameron (Liv & Maddie), Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD) and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) were chosen to star in the live-action of Cartoon Network’s beloved animated series.

The series, for which the pilot was commissioned last month, revolves around the Powerpuff Girls, who used to be the biggest superheroes in the United States. Now they are disillusioned young men in their twenties who resent having lost their childhood to fight crime. However, the world needs them more than ever, and they will have to come together to save it.

Powerpuff Girls: learn more about the main trio of the animation adaptation

Cameron will play Lindinha, whose sweetness won the hearts of America as a child. It still shines in adulthood, but its charming exterior hides unexpected hardness and intelligence. She is initially more interested in recapturing her fame than in saving the world, but she ends up surprising everyone. Cameron won a Daytime Emmy for his role on the Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie in 2018 and features Disney Descendants and NBC’s Hairspray Live on his resume. The project brings the actress together with Bennet, who have already worked together on the ABC drama, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

ennet will live Florzinha, who, although she was a brave, responsible and exquisite child, the repressed trauma of Florzinha’s child superhero made her anxious and reclusive. However, she intends to become a leader again, this time on her own terms. Bennet’s credits also include Nashville, from ABC.

Perrault completes the main trio as Sweetie, who was the tough rebel of the Powerpuff Girls at her peak. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Sweetie spent her adult life trying to get rid of her identity as a superpowered girl and live an anonymous life. In her work, Perrault was most recently seen on Broadway, playing Alanis Morissette in the musical Jagged Little Pill. Before the pandemic, the singer was about to join the cast of Hamilton, also on Broadway.

The production is based on Cartoon Network’s original animation series and characters created by Craig McCracken.

Signing the adaptation script, Heather Regnier, who worked on the series Veronica Mars and Sleepy Hollow, joins Diablo Cody, known for the films Juno and Infernal Girl. The duo will also serve in executive production alongside Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions business partner Sarah Schechter, as well as TV president David Madden. Maggie Kiley is also a producer and will direct the pilot.

The animated series that inspired the project lasted six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. A film entitled The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002, in addition to a new animation series that started to be shown on Cartoon Network in 2016.

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls have no official release date yet. So stay tuned for the next news!