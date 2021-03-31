Powerpuff Girls: Donald Faison as Professor Utonio drama

Sugar, spice and everything good! The superpower girls are back, this time in the live-action version. And to play Professor Utônio, the choice was actor Donald Faison, known for his role in Scrubs.

What is the story of the series The Powerpuff Girls?

In the production, now called only Powerpuff (Superpowers, in free translation), the teacher will be peculiar, jovial and a little narcissistic. He is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his laboratory. Facing a midlife crisis, the scientist is determined to repair his relationship with his daughters, who are now adults.

However, this is not going to be so easy. After all, Florzinha (Chloe Bennet), Lindinha (Dove Cameron) and Sweetie (Yana Perreault) feel resentful for having lost part of their childhood to fight crime. Will the young women restore their relationship with their father? Most importantly, will they agree to meet again when the world needs heroines more than ever?

Donald Faison is an actor and comedian known primarily for his work on The Beverly Hills Patrons, Scrubs and The Great Liar.

When will the series premiere?

Powerpuff is a project by Diablo Cody, screenwriter for Juno and Infernal Girl, with Heather Regnier, producer of iZombie and the revival of Veronica Mars. After filming, the pilot of the show passes for the approval of The CW executives, who will decide whether to order a full season or not.

There is still no preview for the live-action of The Powerpuff Girls.