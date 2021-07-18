Powered Corsa wins Ferrari 488 Track in speed challenge

Speed challenge: A Chevrolet Corsa outperformed a Ferrari 488 Lane in a speed challenge held by British YouTube channel Driven. The feat was ensured by a series of modifications to the popular vehicle, which delivered 1,216 hp generated by Vauxhall’s twin 2.0 16v DOHC turbo engines.

The turbocharged Corsa has 132 kgfm of torque and a six-speed gearbox. The modified car weighs 1,250kg, just over 200kg compared to the original model. The vehicle’s traction can be either front or rear or even integral.

The Ferrari 488 Pista, on the other hand, in addition to the brand’s design and glamor, has a 3.8 V8 twin-turbo engine and 720 hp power to move its 1,280 kg of weight. The Italian super sports car has a seven-speed dual-clutch paddle-shift gearbox.

Corsa x Ferrari

In the first 400 meter dash challenge, Ferrari covered the course in 11s against the Corsa’s 11.9s. In a second challenge, a start at 64 km/h was performed to compensate for the lack of mechanical preparation of the popular car’s wheels and tires. The Chevrolet car nailed 7.2s in the 400 meters and was 0.3s ahead of the sports car.

Finally, the moose test was performed, when the vehicle is driven at high speed with sudden left and right maneuvers.

See how the challenge was: