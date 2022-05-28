“Power” star Michael Rainey Jr. talks about this battle scene of Tariq and the Ghost

Power appeared on Starz in 2014 and immediately attracted the attention of the public. The series, created by Courtney Kemp, tells the story of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug dealer trying to build a legitimate life as a businessman from New York. He made great strides to realize his dream, but it was destroyed when he lost his life because of Tariq St. Patrick in power.

The death of the Ghost in Power was the culmination of a serious break in their relationship, which began seasons earlier, starting with the Ghost’s affair with Angela Valdez. There was one fight between Tariq and a Ghost in Power, which, according to Michael Rainey Jr., even stunned him in real life.

Michael Rainey Jr. and Omari Hardwick in a scene from the movie “Power” | Stars

Michael Rainey Jr. was stunned by the fight scene between the Ghost and Tariq in the movie “The Force”.

The fight took place in the sixth season of Power, when the Ghost tried to force Tariq to surrender for the murder of Ray Ray. He became enraged when he felt that Tariq was not listening to him, grabbed him by the collar and violently threw Tariq on the table. The ghost even threatened to kill him if he tried to go against him.

Rainey (Tariq) talked about this moment on the podcast The Crew Has It, which he hosts with fellow Power actor Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston). Reflecting on the sequence of their fight, he said he was stunned when Omari Hardwick (James “Ghost” St. Patrick) grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

“I remember there was a scene that we did together with me,” he said of Hardwick around the 35:00 mark. “It was like the end of the season when we were really doing a lot of it, and he was staying in a hotel. And I came to him, and it was a scene where I was like, “Tell me everything. If you want me to confess, you have to tell me everything. What happened to the Breeze?”

“And we were rehearsing it, and, you know, in the scene he slaps me on the table. And it was never written,” Rainey continued. “So we rehearsed it, and then we really did it. I’m like, “Oh, shit. What the fuck.”

“I wasn’t [ready],” he added, laughing. “You know, we just blocked it. But we were into it though. …I thought, “Oh, I didn’t know this was going to happen.” But this shit worked! I liked that shit.”

The tension led to the Ghost’s death shortly after.

Determined not to go to jail, Tariq conspired with his mother Tasha St. Patrick to kill the Ghost. He did this in the last season of the show, ambushing his father when he was alone at his Pravda nightclub. But the Ghost had the last laugh when he made it so that Tariq could not receive his inheritance until he graduated from college with honors.

This paved the way for Power Book II: Ghost, the first of the Power spin-offs. In the end, Tariq enrolls in the prestigious Stansfield University, which he will soon graduate from. But that future is in jeopardy when he starts selling drugs from his dorm room. The show is currently filming its third season and is expected to return later this year.

Will Omari Hardwick return to The Power?

Although Hardwick’s character is no more, he can of course return either in ghost form or in flashbacks. While there are no active plans to do so at the moment, Hardwick said he is ready to reprise his role in the future.

“I never close the door,” he said on the podcast Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay around 40:00. “… I never open. Damn, you call a guy a Ghost, and that’s why there’s always an opportunity for me to be that way.”

“I would come back, but maybe in a spin-off, just in a space to give a boost to the show, OK, the Ghost is talking to Tariq, but we know he’s not really there. Okay, the ghost is in Tommy’s head, but is he really there? You know, just leave this mystique. But I’ve always been open. [The Force] changed my life,” he concluded.