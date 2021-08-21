Power Rangers Universe: New Comic to Tell Heroes Mythology

Power Rangers Universe: The publisher Boom Studios announced, this Friday (20), that will release in December the limited comic series Power Rangers Universe. The plot will show the mysteries, secrets and origins of the entire mythology of heroes, according to the website Comic Book.

The designs were made by artist Simone Ragazzoni, who has worked on comics such as Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn and Power Rangers Unlimited. The writer of the stories has yet to be officially announced.

The 1st edition will feature cover art by artist Dan Mora (Once & Future) and alternative versions designed by Miguel Mercado (Mega Man), InHyuk Lee (Marvel) and others. Check out, below, some covers released by the Comic Book.

One of the characters in the story will be the Phantom Ranger, a mysterious warrior who has already appeared in the Power Rangers in Space and Turbo series. “From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origins of the powerful and mysterious Phantom Ranger and how it relates to the larger universe of Power Rangers. Questions that have never been answered – until now – in the groundbreaking series event that no Power Rangers fan can afford to miss,” reads an official excerpt from the Universe HQ synopsis.

“Thanks to the incredible success of the ongoing series and the enthusiastic support from fans and readers, we are fulfilling this dream of years by delving into the untold stories that fans have been clamoring for,” said Dafna Pleban, senior editor at Boom Studios.

Power Rangers Universe will launch in US brick-and-mortar stores and on services such as ComiXology, iBooks, Google Play and Kindle. For now, there is no information on whether the HQ will arrive in Brazil.