Power Rangers: New Movie May Be Released In 2023

Power Rangers: Licensing Con, a Brazilian licensing event, posted on its website a hint of when the next Power Rangers movie might be released. According to the alleged leak, the new heroes feature will hit theaters in 2023.

The page acts as a guide to brands and characters that are available for licensing in the country. In the sector of Hasbro, appears the indication of the Power Rangers with details about the franchise.

The text says the series is a “global phenomenon” that reaches over 180 countries and has more than $10 billion (about R$50 billion at the current price) in retail sales. In one of the excerpts, the website indicates a possible “film planned for 2023”.

The information, which should be treated as a rumor since there is no official confirmation, was released by Mega Power Brasil, a fan page dedicated to the Power Rangers. They point out that 2023 is a good year for the release of the new feature film, as the franchise will complete 30 years in the period.

The subject also had repercussions on foreign sites, such as ComicBook, which recalled that the production – which will be a reboot – is still at an early stage of development. The project is in the hands of eOne, a subsidiary of Hasbro.

In addition to a movie released in 2017, the Power Rangers series has the current season Dino Fury aired on Netflix.