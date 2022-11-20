Power Rangers Icon Jason David Frank Has Died at The Age of 49

The world of TV viewers has lost another pop culture icon. Jason David Frank, best known to fans of Saturday morning television for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, has died. At the moment, there are still few details about this, although sources report that the veteran actor committed suicide. Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death.

Jason David Frank’s rep, Justin Hart, confirmed his death to TMZ and said the star died in Texas. Hart also shared a statement with the news site in which she conveyed the wishes of the family and paid tribute to her client:

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends at this terrible time when we have come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful person. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will really be missed.

Jason David Frank was born in Corwin, California on September 4, 1973. The young man eventually became famous when he was invited to play the role of Tommy Oliver during the filming of the first season of the series “Mighty Morphine Rangers” from Fox Kids, which premiered in 1993. Although the character was originally only supposed to appear in 14 episodes, the cool teenager who joined the titular team as an imposing Green Ranger became a regular. In the second season, Tommy became a White Ranger and the new leader of the group. After MMPR ended its three-season run in 1995, he reprised the role in subsequent Power Rangers shows Zeo and Turbo before retiring from the franchise in 1997.

We here at CinemaBlend express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jason David Frank at this difficult time. In addition, those who are thinking about suicide or know someone who is thinking about suicide can turn to resources for help. You can contact the American Suicide Prevention Foundation or call the National Suicide Prevention Reference Service at 800-273-8255.

