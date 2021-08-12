Power Rangers Had Open-World Co-Op Play Canceled

Power Rangers almost won a cooperative open world game, with elements very similar to the Batman Arkham series. The revelation was made by Jason Bischoff, former head of global products at Saban Brands. The title, which was called Project Nomad, would put players in control of the Rangers to defend Zordon’s home planet, Eltar, against threats from across the universe.

According to Bischoff, the game was never developed because it failed to raise an initial budget and enough manpower for production. The project had excited some developers in initial conversations, but it cooled off over time.

The Nomad Project was shelved in 2016, leaving only the conceptual images of what would be the Power Rangers‘ open world game. They were shared by Bischoff himself on Twitter and show that, at least visually, the game promised to be quite impactful. It remains to be hoped that, in the future, some developer and publisher will rescue the idea and put it into practice.

And you, what did you think of the project? I left your opinion here in the comments!