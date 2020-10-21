Power Rangers: franchise will get movie and series reboot

Jonathan Entwistle, creator of the series The End of the F *** ing World, will lead a reboot of the Power Rangers franchise. Under the care of eOne – a subsidiary of Hasbro – the reboot will also affect TV series and should create a new universe shared with the characters.

The news for a possible reboot started a few months ago, and suggested an adventure with time travel and female protagonism. Entwistle did not confirm the information, but said it would bridge the gap between classic characters with the new generation of fans.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to new generations of fans,” said Entwistle. “We are going to bring the analog spirit into the future, taking advantage of the action and narrative that made this brand a success”.

The presidents of cinema and eOne’s global television division, Nick Meyer and Michael Lombardo, respectively, issued a joint statement highlighting that Entwistle is the right person to create this universe of the Power Rangers.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise and is the right architect to join us as we reinvent the television and film worlds of this property,” he said. “We look forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we seek to meet the high expectations of Hasbro fans and build universes around them.”

Classic from the 1990s, Power Rangers was a very popular TV series worldwide, giving rise to several spin-offs, films, as well as collectibles. The characters have undergone several makeovers and have had some crossovers.

In cinema, the most recent film was released in 2017 and featured Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) and Naomi Scott (Aladdin) in the cast and was directed by Dean Israelite. However, the feature had a box office below expectations, frustrating the expectations of a sequel.



