Power Rangers combines the power of Red & Green Rangers in one epic hero

Warning: Contains spoilers for Mighty Morphin’ #20!

Red and green power Rangers have joined forces in the latest release of BOOM! The studio series Mighty Morphin’. This move has a precedent in the history of the franchise – in the two-part “Green Candle”, in order to prevent Rita Repulse from taking Tommy’s life and the Green Ranger’s powers, he transfers his powers to the Red Ranger Jason, giving him his Dragon Shield. and the Dagger, as well as the powers that come with them.

A lot has changed compared to that original TV sequence. In the current timeline of the comics, Tommy is the White Ranger, Rocky is the Red Ranger, and Matthew is the new Green Ranger working for Grace Sterling, a former ranger who is no longer under Zordon’s command. At the moment, Rocky and Matthew are the only Rangers left on Earth who are fighting King Aradon themselves, while the other rangers are looking for a new command center elsewhere.

In Mighty Morphin’#20 by Matt Groom and Moses Hidalgo during the ensuing fight, Matthew trusts Rocky completely, transferring his Green Ranger powers to the Red Ranger. Like Tommy before him, Rocky accepts the Dragon Shield and Matthew’s Dagger. In addition to creating an even stronger Ranger, more powerful than Rocky or Matthew themselves, he brings together themes of a full circle of unity and trust within the current arc. Exhausted and insecure, Rocky is ready to give up, but Matthew can support his ally by declaring him the “last surviving ranger” and giving him the strength and confidence he needs to fight a little more.

Zordon and Grace’s different philosophies as heroes have brought them into conflict in the past. Some of this conflict even passed to their respective Rangers, especially regarding Matthew’s grudge against Tommy. However, Zordon and Grace have recently begun to reconcile. In light of recent events, Zordon uncharacteristically apologized to Grace not only for threatening to take Matthew’s Power Coin by force and being harsh towards Prometheus in general, but also for essentially abandoning Grace when most of her team was killed. A green psycho ranger in 1969. While they are mending fences, Zordon finally recognized and acknowledged his own shortcomings as a leader, vowing never to lose another Power Ranger again.

Zordon and Grace essentially came to the conclusion that Power Rangers in all their forms are better together than apart. The merger of Matthew and Rocky is a testament to this, as it brings the team closer to finally ending the destruction of King Aradon. Rocky’s new form gives the Rangers enough time to move the new command center to Earth and force Aradon to retreat. When the Power Rangers are in conflict, it only harms others and their common mission, and this is an example that proves how strong the Rangers are when everyone is on the same wavelength. With a new sense of unity, the future of Zordon and Grace Sterling “Power Rangers” looks bright.