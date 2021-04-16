Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid receives Ryu and Chun-Li in DLC

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid bets on good combat involving colorful heroes, and it was to be expected that additional packages would be released from time to time. According to the IGN website, the next one is the result of a partnership between producer nWay and Capcom.

According to information from the website, the Power Rangers game will receive the Street Fighter DLC Pack, which will be available from May 25 for $ 12.50 (using the current quote and without fees or taxes, the equivalent of about R $ 71). The first combatants launched in this partnership are Ryu and Chun-Li in the form of Crimson Hawk Ranger and Blue Phoenix Ranger, respectively.

Other skins were also mentioned that will be revealed later to compose this package, and whoever wants to acquire the two fighters separately can choose to do so by paying US $ 6 (approximately R $ 33) for each one.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available in PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia versions.