Power Earbuds Lite and wireless Speaker from Nokia

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 have just been introduced. These phones have already been expected for a while, but Nokia announced two more devices. Nokia also introduced Power Earbuds Lite and its portable wireless speaker. We can say that the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is a more affordable version of the Nokia Power Earbuds announced last year. The Nokia portable wireless speaker is also the company’s first wireless speaker.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite features and price

The new headset adheres to the design of the previous generation. Since it is a Lite version, the 150-hour battery life offered by Power Earbuds is reduced to 35 hours. This is a benefit of the “Lite” jewelry. The headphones have 6 mm graphene drivers and provide Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

It should be noted that the headset is 48.4 grams with the charging case. Since Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is IPX7 certified, it is waterproof for up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water. Nokia says these headphones offer 5 hours of use on a single charge. With the charging box, this time is up to 35 hours.

The headset has touch controls and comes in a stylish design. Available in black, green and white color options, the price of the headset is not yet clear, but when the inference was made, Power Earbuds (upper version) was on sale for 79 euros. The lite version of the headset is expected to have a price tag below this figure. The headset will go on sale next month.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker features and price

Nokia’s first wireless speaker was announced since HMD Global acquired Nokia. The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker, as it is called, has a fabric-covered upper half and a plastic bottom half and has a round design. This speaker, presented in black, has a hook to make it easier to hold.

There is a volume control, power and stop start button located at the bottom. Since the charging ports are covered with a cover, the device, which has an aesthetic appearance, has a 43 mm driver. There is Bluetooth 5.0 on the connection side. This speaker, which offers up to 4 hours of use, has an 800 mAh battery. In addition, it has an integrated microphone so calls can be made.

Just like the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, the price of the speaker has not been announced, but it is planned to go on sale in November.



