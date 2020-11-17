Power Balance Will Be Adjusted in Version 10.24 of LoL

Mark Yetter, one of Riot Games officials, made some statements regarding League of Legends’ upcoming 10.24 patch. Touching on the power balances that the update will bring, Yetter announced the new statuses of characters and items.

Yetter’s statements on Twitter are addressing the balancing situations that will be presented with the new update. So there are some items whose power will be increased and decreased with this update. In addition, changes will be made to the power balance of some characters. So which characters will this update strengthen and which characters will weaken?

“Tryndamere will be the only character strengthened in the new update”

According to the statements made by Mark Yetter, League of Legeds’ 10.24 patch will only offer a power boost for one character. This character is Tryndamere, who appears as a fighter. Tryndamere, a medium difficulty character, seems to be more preferred after the 10.24 update. Meanwhile, Yetter states that Kayle, Samira and Hecarim will be nerfed, that is, their strength will be reduced.

Yetter, your items to heal are Tear of the Goddess, Kraken Slayer, Essence Reaver, Phantom Dancer, Moonstone Renewer, Prowler’s Claw, and Serpent’s Fang. Items to be scrapped include Ludens Tempest (Luden’s Echo), Laundries Anguish, Night Harvester, Riftmaker, Hextech Rocketbelt, Lich Bane, Demonic Embrace, Nashor’s Tooth, Eclipse, and Blade of the Ruined King ( Blade of the Ruined King). With the release of the update, new power balances will be available to all players.



