Power and Law: Neve Campbell joins cast of Netflix

Actress Neve Campbell joins the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer, the new Netflix series based on the novel by Michael Connelly.

Campbell, known for starring in the Scream movie franchise in the 90s, returns to TV screens in the new Netflix project as Deputy Attorney General Maggie McPherson, ex-wife of the protagonist Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia- Rulfo.

The series was previously being negotiated by the CBS channel, which also approached the actress cast to star in the project. In the past month, however, Netflix has taken the lead in production to integrate it into its catalog.

Garcia-Rulfo, on the other hand, had already been announced as the character Mickey Haller, at the same time that the series was linked to the streaming service. The actor already has a Netflix production on his resume: the 2019 movie, Squad 6, directed by Michael Bay.

The Power and the Law: learn more about the Netflix series based on the book of the same name by Michael Connelly

The first season of The Power and the Law will be based on the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict (The Lead Verdict, in Portuguese), and will have 10 one-hour episodes.

The project’s renowned team includes David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) as writer and executive producer, Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife, Wisdom of the Crowd) as showrunner, writer and executive producer, and Ross Fineman (Goliath, Big Sky) as an executive producer. In addition, A + E Studios will be responsible for the production of the series.

The novel, which inspired the series, as well as a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey, follows an iconoclastic idealist who uses his car, a black Lincoln Town Car, as his law firm. He works as a criminal lawyer in the city of Los Angeles.

The adaptation of The Power and the Law has no date to debut on Netflix, however, with such a team, the public can expect quality production!