Power and Law: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will star in the drama

The actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was chosen to star in the series The Lincoln Lawyer (The Power and the Law, in Portuguese), developed by David E. Kelley, from Big Little Lies, for Netflix. The production is based on the book series by Michael Connelly.

In the plot, Garcia-Rulfo will play Mickey Haller, an idealistic lawyer, famous for driving a Lincoln Town Car. The character was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in a film of the same name, directed by Brad Furman and released in 2011.

According to information obtained by Variety, the series was originally created as a project to be produced by CBS, but the chain ended up giving up on the project in May last year. Saved by Netflix, the production will be based directly on the second book in the Connelly series.

In an official press release, Netflix announced that in all there will be 10 episodes of about an hour. In addition to Kelley, Ted Humphrey will act as a showrunner and executive producer. Michael Connelly and Ross Fineman are also part of the team.

“I am pleased to announce that, after a short journey, Mickey Haller will come back to life on the screen. This time it will be in the serial adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, which will arrive on Netflix starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ”, wrote Connelly through a post on the official Netflix blog.

According to the writer, the actor is the ideal profile of the character, since the two have a lot in common. “Haller follows in the footsteps of his father, who is a lawyer, with the performance of his mother: a Mexican film star,” he added. “Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role, which is in line with what is described in the books”, he added.

The actor is mainly known for his roles in the films Seven Men and a Destiny (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Sicario: Day of the Soldier (2018) and the Amazon Prime Video series Goliath.

