Power adapter and launch date leaks for Galaxy S21 series

A situation we have witnessed in the past is being repeated. Apple opens the door, and Android device manufacturers follow. We have recently seen that the Cupertino company took a bold step and took out power adapters and Earpods headphones from the boxes of iPhone 12 series devices. This decision was even applied to the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 models that went on sale after autumn. Samsung, who previously made fun of Apple’s Facebook page with this decision, then removed this post from its page. Apparently, the South Korean company will go the same way. At least from the UK, it shows that Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones to be sold in this country will not have power adapters and headphones in their boxes.

Twitter source, Ishan Agarwal, shared the information that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will not have a power adapter or headset in the boxes. Only the USB-C cable will come out of the boxes of the new flagship phones. It also suggests that the Galaxy S21 will have a 2400 x 1080 Full HD + display.

Agarwal doesn’t just share this information. Samsung claims the Galaxy S21 launch event will take place on January 14th. This claim also fits with previous leaks.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite! The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM IST Excited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021 Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 30, 2020

We have to wait for Samsung’s official event invitation to see the accuracy of Ishan Agarwal’s information. Regardless, we already have a lot of information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

We’ve seen many leaks from the different variants of the Galaxy S21 series to color options and design. In addition, it is among the leaks that the Galaxy S21 Ultra model will support the S Pen capacitive stylus. We have also witnessed a lot of information, from the processors that these phones will have, to other technical features and camera module designs. If you are considering purchasing an S21 model, you can decide which variant you prefer before the launch takes place.



