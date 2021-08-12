Power 2 Game: Motorola Reality Show Gamer Opens Submissions

Power 2 Game: It has become common to see several reality shows springing up here and there, and this month preparations begin for one that promises to attract the attention of the gaming community: the Power 2 Game, organized by Motorola and which aims to get new League of Legends players : Wild Rift for Flamengo Esports team.

If you are interested in putting your skills to the test, entries will be made online at this link until the 22nd of August (it’s worth mentioning, places are limited), with tryouts running from the 28th of August to the 2nd of October. Only 20 of those enrolled will be taken to the program for the competition until the grand final in a process that should last five months, ending in December, and the winners will sign a six-month contract to represent Flamengo Esports and produce their own content for the channel. YouTube from the Power 2 Game project.

“It’s a great joy to be able to bring new talent closer. The Power 2 Game not only helps put the Wild Rift literally in the hands of many people, but is also an incentive to further strengthen the mobile gamer community,” he says. Priscila Queiroz, head of publishing at Riot Games.

“We want to inspire people by showing how technology can help them achieve their goals. The initiative makes room for e-sport amateurs to transform themselves into professional players in a fun way, in a program with an unprecedented exhibition format”, he says Juliana Mott, marketing head of Motorola Brazil.