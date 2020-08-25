Poupatempo scheduling: new schedules are now available

The Poupatempo service in the State of São Paulo made new appointments available from 12:00 am on Tuesday (25). The consultations are directed to citizens who need to issue a new RG urgently and have faced problems with long lines, due to the limited attendance generated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

In this scenario, the vacancies made available through Poupatempo aim to facilitate the lives of thousands of citizens, who have pending issues due to the lack of a RG. On Monday and Tuesday alone, there were more than 4,400 attendances of this type.

In some posts it is also possible to issue other documents that require the physical presence of the citizen, such as the first license.

Calls have restrictions

As of this Wednesday (26), a total of 20 Poupatempo posts will have returned service for services that require the presence of the citizen, by scheduling the date and time, through the portal www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br or through the Poupatempo Digital application.

Even so, the service stations are being reopened with restrictive measures that include the limitation of the service capacity of each unit to only 30%.

This is one of the precautions to avoid crowding and the spread of covid-19, and it also includes measures to control access, social distance and health protocols.

It is expressly forbidden to assist citizens who did not make an appointment, as well as the presence of companions in cases that are not necessary (minors, the elderly or people with disabilities).

To access the service units, masks, temperature measurement and hand hygiene with gel alcohol are still mandatory.



