Potential Juror Mentioned Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape in China Block Libel Trial

An awkward moment. Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was leaked 15 years ago, but resurfaced this week during jury selection in Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the family.

When a lawyer asked potential jurors on Monday, April 18, if they had any strong feelings about the reality show, one man replied that he had not watched “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but had seen the recording.

“I’ve watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape and I don’t think I can be impartial in this case,” the man said, according to a Page Six post. Later, the man added that it would be difficult for him to be a juror because he would “replay this sex video over and over again” during the trial.

The 41-year-old egoist writer and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were in the courtroom with their mother Kris Jenner. Rob Kardashian, who broke up with 33-year-old Chyna in 2017, was not present. The model and 35-year-old designer Arthur George have a daughter Dream, 5 years old.

The Real Blac Chyna graduate originally filed a lawsuit against the family in 2017 after her and Rob’s reality show Rob & Chyna was suspended. The series, which aired from September to December 2016, documented the former couple’s romance as they were preparing for the birth of their first child.

China claimed that Kim, Chris, 66, Khloe, 37, and Kylie, 24, interfered with the show after it was renewed for a second season, claiming that some footage had already been filmed when E! put the series on pause.

The Kardashian-Jenner family filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit the same month, but a judge rejected the motion based on “substantial evidence” provided by Chyna about unverified footage that she claimed was intended for the flooded second season.

Earlier this month, the graduate of the show “Love and hip-hop: Hollywood” confirmed her intention to put the responsibility for the cancellation of the show “Rob and China” on the stars of the reality show.

“When they killed my popular #1 show in January 2017, it not only caused me financial and emotional damage, it caused damage to my beautiful CHILDREN,” she tweeted on April 2. legal rights and to be an example for my children that “what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong”. And what they did was so wrong.”

The “Can’t See Me” artist also has a son, King, 9, from Taiga’s ex-boyfriend.

“At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to fix what was done to me,” China added. “And I hope that in life they will be able to stand up for themselves when it also matters.”