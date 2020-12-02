Postponement claim for the promotion of Honor V40 series

December was pointed out in the previous news for the promotion of the Honor V40 series. However, according to the latest news; Undergoing a new restructuring, Honor postponed the introduction of the V40 series to next January.

Honor V family has so far brought two devices to users. He states that the company will change this approach with the V40 series and bring a third model with a super zoom / periscope lens to the users.

It can be said that the introduction of the V40 series in January does not mean a huge delay. The company introduced the V10 and V20 models in December, and these phones were launched to the world with the names View 10 and View 20 in the first month of the following year. In the V30 series, a promotion was made only in China in December of last year.

It is wondered what path Honor will follow after coming under the roof of Huawei. How this transformation will affect the global release of the Honor V40 series is among the questions seeking answers. The answers to these questions are expected to be clear by next month.



