Postal Privatization Will Be Voted On This Week

Correios: Bill 591/2021, which allows the privatization of Correios, should be voted on this week by the Chamber of Deputies, according to statements by the president of the house, Arthur Lira, in an interview with GloboNews channel. The agenda is one of the voting priorities after the end of the parliamentary recess, along with tax administrative reforms.

In recent days, the federal government has increased the pressure for the approval of the PL. In a statement on the radio and TV chain on Monday (2nd), the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, stated that privatization will guarantee the maintenance of the universalization of postal services and asked for support from deputies and senators.

The minister highlighted that Correios is a “pride of Brazil” and recalled the corruption scandal that involved the company in 2015. Faria mentioned that the state-owned company had a profit of R$ 1.5 billion in 2020. According to the minister, the company did not it has enough resources to make the investments necessary to maintain its competitiveness, which would be in the order of R$ 2.5 billion annually.

The bill is being processed as a matter of urgency and there was no need to go through the thematic commissions of the Congress. In order to be approved, the proposal needs a simple majority in votes in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Federal Senate, before proceeding to approval by the President of the Republic.

STF action wants to cancel privatization

The constitutionality of the privatization of Correios is challenged by a lawsuit filed by the Association of Postal Professionals (Adcap) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, issued a favorable opinion to the action. The matter is now awaiting judgment by Minister Carmen Lúcia, who still has no date to take place.

The petition argues that postal and air courier services are treated differently by the Federal Constitution and cannot be carried out by private companies. According to critics of privatization, the end of the monopoly would compromise national security, as the flow and secrecy of correspondence such as lawsuits, citations and judicial subpoenas would be controlled by the private sector.