Post strike: conciliation hearing ends without agreement

The conciliation hearing held today (11) between postal workers and the directors of the Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company (ECT) ended without agreement, which could result in the end of the strike. With that, the stoppage of the category continues.

Summoned by the Minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST) Kátia Arruda, the virtual hearing took place with the aim of trying to negotiate a solution to the strike, which started on August 17. However, no counter-proposal was presented by the company’s management, according to the National Federation of Workers in Postal and Telegraph and Similar Companies (FENTECT).

The category has as main demand the maintenance of the collective agreement signed last year, scheduled to be valid until 2021, but which ended up suspended by the state company due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, alleging lack of financial conditions. With the measure, dozens of clauses are no longer in force, including those referring to daycare assistance, 180-day maternity leave and the additional for those who work at night.

Another complaint of the unions in the category is in relation to the possibility of privatizing the Post Office, which has been defended by the government and has already aroused the interest of large foreign companies, such as Alibaba and Amazon.

Judgment in the TST

With the lack of agreement between the parties during the hearing, the postal strike continues. This Friday, she is reaching the 25th day, and if there is no turnaround in the next few days, she will be brought to trial at the Superior Labor Court.

At the end of the hearing, the minister set the date for the judgment of the collective bargaining agreement, which was scheduled for September 21. She also gave the lawyers involved in the lawsuit five days to speak out.

Post Position

In a note released to the press, the Correios management commented that it has been transparent with employees regarding the financial situation that the state company has been in, worsened due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

The company also informed that it will continue to work with the Business Continuity Plan, to try to minimize the impacts of the strike, guaranteeing access to essential services provided by it.



