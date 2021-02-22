Post-pandemic connectivity: new frontier of opportunities

Covid-19 has brought about unprecedented changes in virtually every country in the world over the past year. As a consequence, it promoted significant shocks in the most different economic sectors. It not only impacted sales volume or performance in many segments, but also radically affected consumer behavior. Companies and people are still adapting to act and live in a world that has undergone – and continues to undergo – permanent changes.

Some practices are already more naturally incorporated into daily life, such as videoconferences, delivery services and online product purchases. Certainly the pandemic has become a major accelerator of trends and companies that already had an ongoing digital transformation process were able to take advantage of the moment to consolidate and grow in their respective markets.

In this transition to the new post-covid reality, connectivity represents a central and fundamental figure for the good functioning of the economy and even of human relations, as it permeates and is present in many of the everyday environments. Next, I briefly comment on how it plays an essential role in some sectors, which certainly does not exhaust the infinite possibilities.

Retail

Despite high unemployment and falling consumer confidence, many retailers are showing robust results in recent months. Obviously this was possible due to e-commerce and the better knowledge on the part of retailers of how it should be implemented, either through the use of analytics, with better efficiency and experience for the consumer throughout the purchase journey, or due to the greater work of engagement via social media.

Financial

Fintechs and digital banks are increasingly disputing the highly competitive financial and banking market with large institutions. Even traditional players are incorporating new technologies to meet the growing needs of this segment. Physical branches are closed and the use of cash decreases in a path of no return. Payment methods without contact with physical medium set the tone for the new moment.

At this point, it is worth mentioning the agreement signed between the Central Bank and Conexis Brasil Digital so that PIX Cobrança is another way to make life easier for consumers. Today it is already possible to make payments for prepaid services and soon postpaid users will also be able to make use of the tool. Mention is also made of Caixa’s digital account for the payment and handling of Emergency Aid, which was only possible thanks to the free assignment by data traffic operators (zero rating).