Post office: parcel tracking is down!

The postal order tracking system is off the air on Tuesday afternoon (08). The platform has been suffering from instabilities since yesterday (07), according to DownDetector and, now, it does not even allow access to the page where the customer inserts a tracking code to find out where his package is.

Whoever tries to access the resource is surprised by a message “Service unavailable. Please try again in a few minutes”. Some users have also reported to DownDetector that the “My imports” area has also been intermittently inaccessible since yesterday.

The Post Office has not yet issued an official statement explaining the reasons for the problem.



