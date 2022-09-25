Post Malone proved how important his fans and his music are to him during his September 17 concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Viewers posted creepy videos showing the “Circles” singer falling through a hole in the floor and writhing in pain as medics rushed to his aid. Despite the fact that he reportedly broke several ribs in the fall, the singer returned to the stage, taking a few minutes to get ready and finish his performance. Now, however, it seems that these injuries could have overtaken him, since a week after that terrible fall, Malone was hospitalized due to breathing problems.

The “Better Now” singer posted on Instagram Stories on September 24 — about an hour before his concert in Boston, Massachusetts—telling fans that he had to cancel the show because he was in the hospital. His message read:

”Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. -Love, Austy”

It’s just incredible to me that Post Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) was able to continue his performances after that incident in St. Louis. Watching him scream in pain in this video was so scary, and the fact that he not only ended the show that night, but continued his Twelve Carat tour the next night in Columbus, Ohio, is just wild.

While fans were undoubtedly disappointed by the cancellation of Saturday’s concert, it’s quite obvious that the singer was crushed too, with his short message to fans containing three apologies and three “I love you.” Apparently, they are already working on rescheduling the event.

In addition to Columbus, Ohio, the “Wrath of Man” actor also gave two concerts in Ontario, Canada, on September 20 and 21 before wrapping up the first of two nights in Boston. It is not yet known whether the Olive Garden fan will be able to make a date on September 27 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s still quite early for the Twelve Carat tour, as Post Malone has scheduled 28 more concerts until November 16.

He really showed his “the show must go on” spirit, and it was amazing that he was able to recover enough to perform last week, considering how much pain he experienced after falling into the hole. The incident occurred after it was not possible to close the hole through which his guitar was lowered from the stage. In addition to the obvious blow to the chest, it also looked like Post Malone had hit his face on the floor.

No matter how frustrating it is for all the participants when they have to cancel concerts, I hope that Post Malone will find the time he needs to heal and avoid further injuries. In the meantime, you can see Austin Post showcasing his acting skills in the stunning action movie “Spencer’s Secrets,” which is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription.