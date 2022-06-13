Post Malone and his fiancee welcome first child and confirm engagement

Congratulations in order! Post Malone announced his engagement to his girlfriend after the couple recently had their first child.

During an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, which aired on Sunday, June 12, the 26-year-old rapper confirmed the arrival of his daughter. When Malone recalled the trip to the studio, he said he kissed his “girl” before leaving the house.

The presenter, 68 years old, for his part, replied: “Was it on QT [quietly]? We didn’t know you had a daughter. You keep quiet about all this.

Malone noted that he keeps the news to himself because he wants his loved ones to make “their own decisions” when it comes to announcing milestones in their lives. The New York native also corrected Stern by calling his partner his fiancee. He has yet to reveal the identity of his soulmate.

Last month, the musician announced that he was expecting his first child with his now fiancee. “I’m excited about this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and I’ve been sad ever since I can remember,” he told TMZ at the time in a statement. “Time to take care of my body, my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Post Malone performs at the opening concert of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Later, the performer of “Circles” burst out laughing that he would become a father for the first time.

“I’m incredibly excited,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this month, noting that he had always thought about fatherhood. “I think I was 4 or 5 years old as a child, and I had a little child that I carried everywhere with me. …It was a doll, and I thought it was the coolest thing. I would take it with me everywhere. And I do not know how long it lasted. But my mom still has it. And I think, Zane, I’m so excited. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

On the eve of an important milestone, Malone admitted that he has some concerns about starting a family. “I’m terrified. It’s a sense of impending apocalypse, especially here in Los Angeles. In [my] Utah [house] I’m like, “Okay, whatever you want.” I’m ready to go. I’m ready to swing. I have food. I have everything else I need,” he added. “I have food for 25 years. I think now I’m getting ready, no matter what happens, to take care of my family. That’s the most important thing.”

He continued: “To be able to take care of people who need it, to get away a little, to have a place where you can go. And I’m not sure exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s just a crazy, crazy, crazy time. …It’s a crazy world and a crazy place to raise a child. I think any parent will agree.”