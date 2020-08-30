Post For Chadwick Boseman, Most Liked Tweet of All Time

The post made to announce the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death was the most liked Tweet of all time, according to Twitter’s statement. The tweet received over 5.6 million likes.

We learned yesterday that the famous actress Chadwick Boseman, who gave life to Marvel’s beloved character Black Panther, passed away. This sad news, announced in a post shared by his family on Boseman’s official Twitter account, shocked millions of people around the world.

This disease, which was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and reached the fourth stage in 4 years, caused us to lose the Boseman we all love so much. With this sad news, we have seen how many lovers of Boseman, who also received countless surgeries and chemotherapy while working on high-budget movies such as Avengers and Black Panther.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The post reached the highest number of likes on Twitter

With the statement made by Twitter, the sharing from Chadwick Boseman’s official account became the most liked tweet of the social media platform so far. The tweet, which currently has 5.6 million likes, also received 2.9 million retweets and 147.4 thousand comments. Twitter recorded the tweet record we wish it had not been broken even if it was among us, “The most liked Tweet ever. An appreciation worthy of a king. #WakandaForever ”announced.

Boseman, who took part in many successful films such as 21 Bridges, 42, Message from the King, besides Black Panther, upset us all with the news of his death. We commemorate once again Boseman, who has always stood against racism and who frequently deals with it in his films.



