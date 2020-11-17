Possible date of limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines

World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine will begin in the first half of 2021.

According to the Swiss public radio television SRF, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan stated that the limited supply of vaccines developed against the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) will begin in the first half of 2021.

Emphasizing that the main purpose of WHO is to provide access to vaccines for people at risk, especially doctors, Swaminathan said, “We are planning limited supplies in the first half of the year. We are currently in the planning stage ”.

Stating that WHO works with all vaccine developers because a wide range of drugs is needed, Swaminathan said, “For example, some may be more suitable for elderly patients, while others may require special storage conditions.”

The total number of cases detected in the Covid-19 outbreak spread around the world has exceeded 54 million. All over the world, more than 1 million 300 thousand people have lost their lives so far. The USA, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest number of cases.




