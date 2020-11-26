Positivo gives up to R $ 1,900 discount on products

In a Black Friday atmosphere, which takes place this Friday (27), Positivo Tecnologia anticipated discounts for several devices of its brands and promises to extend the promotions until after the event. Until Sunday (29), PCs, notebooks, cell phones, tablets, accessories and IoT solutions for smart homes will have special prices, informs the company.

2A.M., Anker, Positivo, Positivo Casa Inteligente and VAIO are part of the shares. Among the highlights is the line of high performance notebooks E550, with reductions of up to R $ 1,010.00. Anker guarantees free shipping for purchases made on its website from R $ 99

“Black Week is also a great opportunity to buy products from the Positivo brand, which will have a 5% discount on purchases paid in cash on the card and 10% discount on the ticket,” says the company. “In addition, the consumer will be able to divide the purchase price into two cards and will have free shipping.”

High performance notebooks from VAIO are also discounted by 8% for cash payments on the card or boleto, can be paid for with two cards and have free shipping throughout Brazil. Check the complete list below, and the values ​​are exclusive to the sites 2A.M., Anker, Positivo (and smart home) and Vaio.

Special prices

E550, CI5 9400 model: from R $ 5,799 for R $ 5,089

E550, Core ™ i7 9700 model: from R $ 7,499 for R $ 6,489

Anker PowerDrive Speed ​​car charger: R $ 129 (19% discount)

Anker Soundcore Icon speaker: R $ 429 (16% discount)

Anker SoundBuds Sport NB10 headset: R $ 199.90 (35% discount)

Positivo Motion Q Notebook: from R $ 2,199 to R $ 1,949.00

“All in one” Positivo Union C4500: from R $ 2,399 for R $ 2,209.23

Smartphone Positive Twist 3 Pro: from R $ 899 to R $ 699

Tablet Positive Twist Tab: From R $ 459 to R $ 399

Smart RGB Wi-Fi LED Strip: from R $ 329 to R $ 239

Smart Wi-Fi Retro Lamp: from R $ 149 to R $ 129

VAIO FE14 in white (i3 8th Generation processor, 256 GB HD, 4 GB RAM and water resistant keyboard): from R $ 3,699 to R $ 3,109

Lead color VAIO FE14 (8th Generation i5 processor, 256 GB HD, 12 GB RAM and water resistant keyboard): from R $ 4,899 to R $ 3,789

Lead color VAIO FE15 (8th generation i5 processor, 256 GB hard drive, 12 GB RAM and backlit keyboard): from R $ 4,999 for R $ 3,799

VAIO FE15 (with 256 GB of HD, 4 GB of RAM and standard keyboard): from R $ 3,699 for R $ 3,119

Dark Leaded VAIO Fit 15S (with i5 processor, 256 GB HD, 8 GB RAM and standard keyboard): from R $ 4,599 to R $ 3,959



